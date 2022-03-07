Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,713 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.37% of Tuniu worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tuniu by 9.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOUR opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a market cap of $123.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuniu Co. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $5.28.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tuniu in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

