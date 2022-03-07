Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 33,200 Shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.39% of Organovo worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ONVO. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organovo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Organovo during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Organovo in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Organovo during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Organovo by 78.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 11,968 shares during the period. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $3.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.53. Organovo Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

