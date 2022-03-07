Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 553,400 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 61.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,808,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,390,000 after purchasing an additional 691,078 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Anaplan by 130.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 909,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,375,000 after buying an additional 515,441 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Anaplan by 725.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 399,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after buying an additional 351,016 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Anaplan by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after acquiring an additional 103,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth $6,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $49.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.97. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.86.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $460,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $1,393,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLAN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. reduced their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Anaplan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

About Anaplan (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.