Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Given New $61.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $75.00 to $61.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

REGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.55.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.76. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $85.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,450,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,684,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,003,000 after purchasing an additional 740,630 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 423,023 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,225,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,180,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

