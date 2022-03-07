Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.63) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.71). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($10.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.95) EPS.

ASND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $104.53 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $178.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

