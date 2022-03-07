Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.30

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 657945 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$215.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Get Reunion Gold alerts:

In other Reunion Gold news, Director David Fennell bought 324,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,539.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,806,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,114,368.73.

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It has an option to acquire an interest in the Dorlin, Boulanger, and Haute Mana gold projects in French Guiana; and in the Waiamu, Aremu North, Oko West, and Kartuni gold projects in Guyana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reunion Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reunion Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.