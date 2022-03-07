Reviewing InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) and Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT)

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) and Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares InnovAge and Xcelerate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge 0.74% 3.17% 2.06% Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A

10.8% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of InnovAge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InnovAge and Xcelerate’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $637.80 million 1.03 -$43.99 million $0.03 162.33 Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Xcelerate has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InnovAge.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for InnovAge and Xcelerate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 0 7 1 0 2.13 Xcelerate 0 0 0 0 N/A

InnovAge currently has a consensus price target of $10.93, suggesting a potential upside of 124.41%. Given InnovAge’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe InnovAge is more favorable than Xcelerate.

Summary

InnovAge beats Xcelerate on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

InnovAge Company Profile (Get Rating)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. It serves approximately 6,600 PACE participants in the United States of America; and operates seventeen PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Xcelerate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcelerate, Inc. engages in dental equipment, which develops, manufactures and markets atmospheric water generators for the dental market, home and office use. It provides dental networks for union members. The company was founded on November 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Mauldin, SC.

