Reviewing Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) & Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) and Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canaan and Rubicon Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaan $782.52 million 1.01 -$32.96 million $1.70 2.94 Rubicon Technology $4.47 million 4.92 -$1.06 million ($0.48) -18.75

Rubicon Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canaan. Rubicon Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canaan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Canaan and Rubicon Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaan 38.44% 111.95% 57.43% Rubicon Technology -31.10% -3.39% -3.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Canaan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Canaan has a beta of 4.01, indicating that its share price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Canaan and Rubicon Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaan 0 0 0 0 N/A Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Canaan beats Rubicon Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

