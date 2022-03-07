Reviewing Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) & Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI)

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI – Get Rating) and Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spectrum Global Solutions and Singapore Telecommunications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Singapore Telecommunications 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of -0.86, suggesting that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singapore Telecommunications has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and Singapore Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Global Solutions -114.79% N/A -126.31% Singapore Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and Singapore Telecommunications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Global Solutions $18.68 million 0.50 -$17.71 million N/A N/A Singapore Telecommunications $11.35 billion 2.67 $405.70 million N/A N/A

Singapore Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Singapore Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Spectrum Global Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Singapore Telecommunications beats Spectrum Global Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers. The company also provides outsourced engineering and installation services, staffing solutions, and other services, which include consulting to the telecommunications industry, service providers, and enterprise customers. Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales. The Group Enterprise segment provides services include mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, managed services, cloud computing, cyber security, information technology, and professional consulting. The Group Digital Life segment focuses on digital marketing, regional premium over-the-top video, and advanced analytics and intelligence capabilities. The Corporate segment comprises the costs of Group functions not allocated to the business segments. The company was founded on March 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Singapore.

