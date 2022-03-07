Revolution Populi (RVP) Trading 2.9% Lower This Week

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $30.39 million and approximately $64,657.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00034452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00103680 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

