Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 288.35% from the stock’s current price.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.89.

RYTM opened at $9.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.40. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $27.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.15. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,256,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,445,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,907,000 after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,096,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,904,000 after buying an additional 191,229 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 46,370 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after buying an additional 182,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

