Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 288.35% from the stock’s current price.
RYTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.89.
RYTM opened at $9.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.40. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $27.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,256,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,445,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,907,000 after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,096,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,904,000 after buying an additional 191,229 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 46,370 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after buying an additional 182,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.
