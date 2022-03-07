Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 100,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Home Depot by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 20,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

HD opened at $324.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $363.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $338.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

