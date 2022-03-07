Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 637.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $217.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.75. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

