Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $8.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.50.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen cut shares of Rimini Street from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Rimini Street stock opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $481.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. Rimini Street has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rimini Street will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Rimini Street by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 36,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 276,467 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 27,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

