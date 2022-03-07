Robert S. Ellin Buys 25,000 Shares of LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) Stock

LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 25,000 shares of LiveOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $19,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

LVO stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. LiveOne Inc has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $63.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LiveOne had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,399.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LiveOne Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in LiveOne in the 4th quarter valued at $4,758,000. Fleming James B JR acquired a new position in LiveOne in the 4th quarter valued at $2,351,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveOne in the 4th quarter valued at $2,697,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in LiveOne in the 4th quarter valued at $1,427,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LiveOne in the 4th quarter valued at $890,000. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

