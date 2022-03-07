Robert W. Baird Trims Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Target Price to $25.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 124.22% from the company’s previous close.

UDMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Udemy stock opened at $11.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01. Udemy has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $819,390,000. Naspers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $334,541,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $53,883,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $34,673,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $16,948,000.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

