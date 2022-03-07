Robust Token (RBT) Market Cap Reaches $500,774.74

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Robust Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.53 or 0.00037840 BTC on major exchanges. Robust Token has a total market capitalization of $500,774.74 and $291.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Robust Token has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Robust Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00043603 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.16 or 0.06594430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,234.07 or 0.99571874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00043047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00047457 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,414 coins and its circulating supply is 34,464 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robust Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Robust Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Robust Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robust Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.