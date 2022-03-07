Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,500 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the January 31st total of 433,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.0 days.

Shares of Roche stock traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $361.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072. Roche has a 1-year low of $308.57 and a 1-year high of $420.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $387.73 and a 200 day moving average of $389.19.

Get Roche alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $422.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.