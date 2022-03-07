Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Receives $61.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average of $43.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.91. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,145 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 308.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

