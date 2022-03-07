Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$71.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank set a C$80.00 target price on Rogers Communications and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Rogers Communications stock traded up C$1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$69.31. 617,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$56.00 and a 52 week high of C$69.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.00 billion and a PE ratio of 22.67.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

