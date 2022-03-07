Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $775.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $750.00 to $775.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $671.28.

AVGO opened at $595.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $597.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $556.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $244.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 29.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.7% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 34.0% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

