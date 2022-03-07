Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 4,443 Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.2% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 91,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the period.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $14.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $15.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

