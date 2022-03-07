Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$80.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

CNQ traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.49. The stock had a trading volume of 266,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,709. The firm has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.94.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,124,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,190,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208,399 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,787,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,159,000 after acquiring an additional 654,751 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,110,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $617,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,315 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,027,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $719,423,000 after buying an additional 386,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

