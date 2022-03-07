Royal Bank of Canada Cuts First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target to C$45.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FNLIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC began coverage on First National Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$47.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First National Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of FNLIF opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63. First National Financial has a 52-week low of $29.94 and a 52-week high of $43.21.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

