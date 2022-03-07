Royal Bank of Canada Cuts First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target to C$45.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FNLIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC began coverage on First National Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$47.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First National Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of FNLIF opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63. First National Financial has a 52-week low of $29.94 and a 52-week high of $43.21.

About First National Financial (Get Rating)

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

