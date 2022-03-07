Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.77% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 7.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QQQE opened at $73.36 on Monday. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $90.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.22.

