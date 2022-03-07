Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 63,258 Shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,258 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.39% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the third quarter worth $484,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,019,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

ECON stock opened at $21.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.76. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

