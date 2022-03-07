Royal Bank of Canada Sells 106,934 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,934 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.14% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of FIBK opened at $38.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.06.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.73%.

In related news, Director Ross E. Leckie bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,921 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $74,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

