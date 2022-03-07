Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,724 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,626,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,572,000 after buying an additional 615,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,081.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 628,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,525,000 after acquiring an additional 575,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 546,608 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,235,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,369,000 after acquiring an additional 430,131 shares during the period. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,129,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,197,000 after acquiring an additional 303,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

WH stock opened at $84.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.15 and its 200 day moving average is $82.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.86 and a 12-month high of $93.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

