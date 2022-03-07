Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Hits New 1-Year High at $130.56

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $130.56 and last traded at $128.27, with a volume of 4831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.55.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.02.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.53.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.57%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 469.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,253,000 after purchasing an additional 621,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,589,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $693,306,000 after purchasing an additional 189,348 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $18,580,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 194.6% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 218,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,424,000 after purchasing an additional 144,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 30.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,028,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.