Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.59) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 92.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RMG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.39) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.43) to GBX 768 ($10.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.42) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.39) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 685.45 ($9.20).

RMG stock opened at GBX 332.60 ($4.46) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 453.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 466.08. The company has a market cap of £3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of GBX 330.70 ($4.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

