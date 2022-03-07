RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading Up 7.9%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.39. 11,930 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,159,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RES. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.76.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.32 million. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,197,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,848,000 after acquiring an additional 925,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 715,605 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 2,846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 321,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,484,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,361,000 after acquiring an additional 198,457 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

