RxSight (RXST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RxSight stock opened at $13.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 20.31, a quick ratio of 19.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RxSight has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $19.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXST. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in RxSight by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in RxSight by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RXST shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RxSight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

