Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on RHP. Truist Financial raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.33.

NYSE RHP opened at $86.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.69. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $96.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day moving average of $85.94.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 824.16% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,314,000 after acquiring an additional 95,557 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,783,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,003,000 after acquiring an additional 200,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

