S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $344.00

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 344 ($4.62) and last traded at GBX 346.26 ($4.65), with a volume of 341018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 373 ($5.00).
Several analysts recently issued reports on SFOR shares. Barclays upgraded S4 Capital to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 800 ($10.73) to GBX 730 ($9.79) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.75) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.75) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 863.33 ($11.58).
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 518.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 645.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The company has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.89.
S4 Capital Company Profile (LON:SFOR)
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
See Also
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.