S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $344.00

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 344 ($4.62) and last traded at GBX 346.26 ($4.65), with a volume of 341018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 373 ($5.00).

Several analysts recently issued reports on SFOR shares. Barclays upgraded S4 Capital to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 800 ($10.73) to GBX 730 ($9.79) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.75) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.75) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 863.33 ($11.58).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 518.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 645.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The company has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.89.

In related news, insider Scott Spirit purchased 9,250 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 535 ($7.18) per share, with a total value of £49,487.50 ($66,399.44). Also, insider Martin Sorrell purchased 10,000 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 524 ($7.03) per share, for a total transaction of £52,400 ($70,307.26). Insiders have bought 99,250 shares of company stock worth $50,668,750 in the last ninety days.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

