Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSEARCA BRW opened at $4.48 on Monday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $4.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 40,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $184,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 310,841 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,624.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $975,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

