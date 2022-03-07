Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th.
Shares of NYSEARCA BRW opened at $4.48 on Monday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $4.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56.
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 40,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $184,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 310,841 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,624.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
