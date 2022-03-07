SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.290-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $513 million-$521 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $486.68 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $45.59. 30,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,779. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -74.18 and a beta of 1.85.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAIL. Wedbush reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.36.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $160,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $1,161,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,601 shares of company stock worth $4,614,226 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,046,000 after buying an additional 16,710 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,920,000 after buying an additional 151,804 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,030,000 after buying an additional 41,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after buying an additional 22,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 314,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.