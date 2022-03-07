salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $375.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRM. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.23.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $203.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.34, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,798 shares of company stock worth $40,640,659 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $586,785,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in salesforce.com by 102.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after buying an additional 1,547,840 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

