salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) vs. Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) Head to Head Contrast

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) and Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

salesforce.com has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amesite has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares salesforce.com and Amesite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com 5.45% 4.76% 3.02% Amesite N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.2% of salesforce.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Amesite shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of salesforce.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of Amesite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for salesforce.com and Amesite, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com 0 6 31 1 2.87 Amesite 0 0 0 0 N/A

salesforce.com presently has a consensus target price of $304.68, indicating a potential upside of 50.08%. Given salesforce.com’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe salesforce.com is more favorable than Amesite.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares salesforce.com and Amesite’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com $26.49 billion 7.55 $4.07 billion $1.50 135.34 Amesite $60,000.00 260.81 -$4.17 million N/A N/A

salesforce.com has higher revenue and earnings than Amesite.

Summary

salesforce.com beats Amesite on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About salesforce.com (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform. The firm also provides guidance, support, training, and advisory services. The company was founded by Marc Russell Benioff, Parker Harris, David Moellenhoff and Frank Dominguez in February 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Amesite (Get Rating)

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

