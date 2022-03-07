Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.48

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 3208599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Separately, Erste Group downgraded shares of Sberbank of Russia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Sberbank of Russia alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21.

Sberbank Russia PJSC provides commercial banking and financial services. The company engages in corporate and retail banking activities, such as corporate loans, asset management, payroll projects, leasing, online banking, cash and settlement services, among others. In addition, the company offers a wide range of services to financial institutions, such as correspondent accounts, custody services, and interbank lending, among others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sberbank of Russia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sberbank of Russia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.