Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $42.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 0.79. Scholastic has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.64.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $524.20 million for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 5.80%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Scholastic by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,824,000 after purchasing an additional 28,998 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

