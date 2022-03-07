Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,788 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arvinas by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 53,122 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,264,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Arvinas by 23.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arvinas alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $55,563.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,615 shares of company stock valued at $20,676,141. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARVN stock opened at $64.54 on Monday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $108.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 2.02.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas Profile (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.