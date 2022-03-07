Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Jack Creek Investment worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 268,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 111,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Creek Investment by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 102,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JCIC opened at $9.78 on Monday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.