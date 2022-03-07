Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 5,800 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 46.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 803,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 254,624 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 122,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 108.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 459,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 239,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 44.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE:FLO opened at $26.95 on Monday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

