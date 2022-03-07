Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.00

Shares of Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 25.35 ($0.34), with a volume of 1806003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.10 ($0.34).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a current ratio of 15.67 and a quick ratio of 15.67. The company has a market capitalization of £230.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28.

Get Schroder UK Public Private Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Tim Edwards purchased 104,096 shares of Schroder UK Public Private Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £34,351.68 ($46,091.08).

As a global asset and wealth manager, Schroders delivers a broad range of investments designed to meet the diverse needs of institutions, intermediaries and high net worth individuals. For over 200 years we have built principled partnerships with our clients, putting them at the centre of everything we do.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder UK Public Private Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder UK Public Private Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.