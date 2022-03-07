Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.54

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.54 and last traded at $35.54, with a volume of 512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.97.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,131,000 after buying an additional 805,836 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,170,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,172,000 after purchasing an additional 210,022 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,950,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,714,000 after purchasing an additional 406,170 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,652,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,404,000 after purchasing an additional 207,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,553,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,528,000 after purchasing an additional 160,390 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.