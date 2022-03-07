Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares to Split on Friday, March 11th

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) are set to split before the market opens on Friday, March 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, March 11th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, March 11th.

SCHX stock opened at $102.92 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $90.31 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 380.3% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,192,000 after buying an additional 5,128,374 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $255,033,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41,711.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,793,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,415 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,436,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,794 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

