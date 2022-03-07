Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWM. State Street Corp raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,315,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,112,000 after acquiring an additional 61,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,927,000 after acquiring an additional 50,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 394,245 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 28.7% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 230,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 51,440 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 22.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 36,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWM opened at $30.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.00%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

