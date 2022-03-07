Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $15.50.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.01. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 20.2% during the third quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 12,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.