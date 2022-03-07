Scotiabank Boosts Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$30.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$29.17.

TSE TRQ opened at C$26.42 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.15 and a 1-year high of C$27.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 7.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.95.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

