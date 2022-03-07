Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $125.71

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $125.71 and last traded at $126.58, with a volume of 40123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $138.19.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMG. StockNews.com lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.95.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at $5,349,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 39,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $1,027,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (NYSE:SMG)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

